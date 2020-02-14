Napoleon Dynamite Live comes to del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans of the indie classic “Napoleon Dynamite” can head to del Lago for a screening of the film and a discussion with the cast.

The show will be at the Vine at del Lago Resort & Casino on Saturday, May 16. and will feature a discussion with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. and may be purchased in person at the box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.