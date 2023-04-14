ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Opening this weekend at the JCC of Greater Rochester it’s “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed.”

It’s a high-energy rock ‘n’ roll play for families with a powerful message based on the children’s book by award-winning author Mo Willems.

The main theme of the production is to explore what can happen when we have the courage to be ourselves.

The head of TYKEs at the JCC and one of the main stars of the show were guests on News 8 at Sunrise. Watch their interview with Brennan Somers above.

The production has multiple showings this weekend and next. Tickets are available for JCC members and non-members.