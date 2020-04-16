Music industry mainstay Knox Phillips dies in Memphis

Breaking News
62 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 932 confirmed cases
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Music industry mainstay Knox Phillips dies in Memphis

Entertainment

by: ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Knox Phillips, the son of renowned music producer Sam Phillips and an enthusiastic ambassador of Memphis music who worked on records by Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie Nelson and John Prine during more than 50 years in the industry, has died. He was 74.

Phillips’ brother, Jerry Phillips, told The Associated Press that his older sibling died Monday at home, with his wife. Knox Phillips previously suffered from cancer and battled serious illnesses in recent years, his brother said in a phone interview.

Knox Phillips had a friendly personality and a welcoming demeanor, backed by his trademark, bushy mane of hair. He seemed to take joy in shaking hands, and chatting with friends and strangers alike, during music events.

“He was the ultimate Memphis music ambassador, a politician for Memphis music,” Jerry Phillips said.

Phillips was instrumental in bringing a chapter of a National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to Memphis in the early 1970s. He’s also in the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

His love of Memphis music began when he was a child.

Knox Phillips grew up at Sun Studio, the recording capital founded by his father, Sam Phillips. Some of American music’s most popular artists — Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Lewis — recorded at the Memphis studio.

As a boy, Knox Phillips hung out at Presley’s house. Later in life, he became a producer, engineer, studio owner and unabashed promoter of his father’s legacy.

“Sometimes, being in the shadow of somebody like Sam Phillips, it’s a little hard to get your own footing, you know?” Jerry Phillips said. “But he was able to do that.”

Phillips co-produced Prine’s 1979 album “Pink Cadillac” with his brother Jerry, according to a biography on the Memphis Music Hall of Fame’s website. Prine died on April 7 from complications from the coronavirus.

“Knox coaxed father Sam to the studio telling him that this guy’s voice was so bad, he’d love him,” said the Hall of Fame’s biography by author Robert Gordon.

He worked on the Amazing Rhythm Aces’ “Third Rate Romance,” a Grammy winner. Phillips also engineered parts of Willie Nelson’s “Shotgun Willie” and Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Mr. Bojangles.”

He also worked on several albums by Lewis and, at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Phillips brought in producers and musicians like Jim Dickinson and Big Star’s Alex Chilton.

Knox Phillips give musicians free studio time and financial help if they needed it, his brother told the AP.

“He never met a stranger,” Jerry Phillips said. “He always was more concerned with you than him.”

Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden said Phillips promoted “all aspects of the Memphis music legacy.”

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear friend Knox Phillips,” Soden said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss