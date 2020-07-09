1  of  74
MSNBC appoints Joy Reid as Chris Matthews’ replacement

Joy Reid

FILE – In this April 20, 2018 file photo, Joy Reid attends the Tribeca TV screening of “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. MSNBC has picked Reid to fill the 7 p.m. hour that was vacated by longtime host Chris Matthews in early March. When Reid debuts her new show, “The ReidOut,” on July 20, she will become the only black woman to host a daily prime-time cable news program, a designation that takes on particular significance amid the industry-wide reckoning spawned by the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC says Joy Reid will move into the early evening time slot vacated in March by former “Hardball” host Chris Matthew’s retirement in March.

Reid, who has been a weekend anchor at the cable news network and lately has subbed in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot, now has the position full time, will do a Washington-based show dubbed “The ReidOut.”

Reid said she was intent on “bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

Reid, who is Black, brings diversity to a lineup popular with liberals that currently has five white men and a white woman as hosts in the hours between 5 p.m. and midnight.

“I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” Reid said in a statement.

Matthews retired on-air in early March following a series of gaffes and an article written by journalist Laura Basset that accused him of making inappropriate comments to her and other women who were on his show.

