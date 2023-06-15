ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Movies With a Downtown View returns to Parcel 5 Friday night to kick off the 2nd annual Downtown Definitely events series. The first movie is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bring your own blanket and chair. If you get hungry or thirsty, don’t worry, there will be plenty of food trucks and vendors on site but that’s not all.

See what else is in store to celebrate Juneteenth and the lineup for the rest of the season by watching Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers interview the organizers in the player on this page.

Friday’s event starts at 7 p.m. Please keep in mind that pets and alcohol are not allowed.