ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re only halfway through the week but it’s never early enough to talk about the weekend.

To kick it off Friday you can check out Movies With A Downtown View at Parcel 5. This week it’s Disney and Pixar’s Soul.

Right before the movie, you can hear the great Jimmie Highsmith Junior opening with live music and LaVonne Barfield, a local artist and creator, hosting activities for kids.

This is all part of the summer series from Downtown Definitely.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Galin Brooks, President & CEO, of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation said. “It’s been really great to see everybody turning out. People are hungry for this, they want more options and more things to do right in the heart of their city.”

It all gets going at 7:00 pm on Friday. The next event is the Friday after Labor Day showing Top Gun: Maverick.