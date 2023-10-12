ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For local Swifties who fought and were unable to get tickets to catch a screening of “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” some theaters will be opening up additional screenings Thursday night.

Movie theatres are packed across the United States as Swifties are flocking to theaters to catch a glimpse of the concert film.

Cinemark is one of the many movie theater chains to announce that they will hold early-access screenings of the concert film Thursday night. Other chains including AMC and Regal also set up early screenings.

In the Rochester area, the theaters showing early-access screenings on Thursday are AMC Webster 12, the Regal Theater in Eastview Mall, and Cinemark’s Tinseltown. Ticket information and times can be found on their website.

Local fans who were unable to grab a ticket to later screenings will be able to search for early-access screenings on the film’s website.