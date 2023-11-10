ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Moulin Rouge,” winner of 10 Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” is on stage in Rochester until November 19!

The production is in the middle of a two-week run at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre based on the film of the same name.

This is a story about forbidden love, featuring so many great characters and how their lives intertwine at a nightclub in Paris.

“People love the show, people come multiple times, they come from one city and drive hours away and to the next city and follow us. They love the show, the actors, the music the dancing. We have such a great support system, team fanbase it’s really fantastic.” said Harper Miles, who plays La Chocolat in Moulin Rouge.

Performances run through November 19 as part of RBTL’s Broadway season. More info about tickets and times can be found here.