Moose approaches door of New Salem residence

NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – A moose was caught on camera visiting a Franklin County residence.

Dana & Shelley Ploof of New Salem sent 22News video captured by their security camera of a moose who approached right up to their front door. “Tis the Season,” quoted Dana & Shelly who told 22News they thought the moose was eyeing their plastic wreath!

The camera was triggered by a motion sensor on Thursday at around 8:44 p.m. and turned on to record. They didn’t know the moose was outside until it was gone.

