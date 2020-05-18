Live Now
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Michelle Obama joined by Barack for online reading series

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Michelle Obama was joined by her husband Monday on her popular online series “Mondays With Michelle Obama.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama was joined by a famous fellow reader Monday on her popular online series “Mondays With Michelle Obama.”

The former first lady first read “The Giraffe Problem,” by Jory John and Lane Smith. Then she was joined by Barack Obama, seen over the weekend addressing the country’s high school graduating class, as they took turns — the former president even barked at one point — on Julia Sarcone-Roach’s “A Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”

Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Books she has featured include Julia Donaldson’s ”The Gruffalo” and Eric Carle’s “The Hungry Caterpillar.”

Next Monday, she will bring on a pair of non-readers — the family’s dogs, Bo and Sunny — for the canine-appropriate “Can I Be Your Dog?”, by Troy Cummings.

The series can be viewed on the Facebook and YouTube pages of PBS Kids and on the Facebook page of the Obamas’ publisher, Penguin Random House.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

