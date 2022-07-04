ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is finishing off its 2021-2022 season with the production of ‘Mean Girls.’

The musical kicks off July 5 and runs through the 10 at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre. News 8’s Ally Peters sat down with Adriana Scalice, who is a standby for Cady Heron, Regina George and Janis Sarkisian. She plays Janis in the July 5 production.

“Janis is one of Cady Heron, who is the lead of the show, Janis is her first friend that she meets at North Shore High after moving to the US from Africa,” Scalice said. “Janis, along with her best friend, Damian, kind of lead Katie through the ins-and-outs of high school and tried to teach her who to connect with and who to stay away from, so Janis is a very free spirit.”

“Mean Girls” the movie has been watched by millions across the world, and Scalice said those who come to the performance can expect the story to be similar.

“The movie pretty much follows along with the musical and vice-versa. They stick pretty close to the plot,” Scalice said. “You’re gonna see all the favorite lines, all of your favorite characters, and you’re also going to be able to see a bunch of really fun musical numbers with a lot of dancing, and a lot of singing. There’s something in there for everyone.”











Scalice is a Penfield Native who recently gradated from the musical theatre program at Texas State University. She said it’s really special to be preforming so close to home.

“It means the world to me, I cannot tell you how excited I am to be coming home,” Scalice said. “I grew up going to RBTL to see all of the touring productions and so now being in one is going to be a such a full circle moment that I never thought I was going to have, so I’m very excited.”

Scalice adds that her favorite part of being in the production is the people.

“The whole company, cast, crew, managers, everyone, directors, it’s just such a loving company and everyone loves what they’re doing,” Scalice said. “With regard to the show itself, I love the music, being able to sing, there’s certain songs that just really hit hard and certain messages and songs too that are really meaningful to me.”

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. in the fall of 2017.

If you’re looking to purchase tickets for ‘Mean Girls,’ you can click here.