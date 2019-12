DARIEN LAKE, NY (WROC) — Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor are coming to Darien Lake in June.

For there 2020 tour, the two acts will perform on Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $149.50 and go on sale, Friday, December 13 at noon.

Tickets are available at livenation.com or through Ticketmaster.com.