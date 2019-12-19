Marc Anthony’s luxury yacht goes up in flames in Miami

Miami Fire Rescue officials work on the scene where the 120-foot yacht named Andiamo caught on fire Wednesday night at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. The luxury yacht is owned by musician Marc Anthony. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Fire and marina officials say singer Marc Anthony’s luxury yacht partially sank after it was engulfed by a massive fire.

Two crew members were on board at the time of the fire Wednesday night but they were able to get off safely and were not injured.

An Island Gardens marina spokeswoman said Thursday that the 120-foot boat belonged to the famous salsa musician.

Miami Fire Rescue authorities say it took about 45 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the fire, which could be seen from downtown Miami. The cause of the fire wasn’t clear.

