ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Magician and television host Michael Carbonaro will be coming to the Kodak Center as part of his “Lies on Stage” tour.

Carbonaro, best known as the host of the series “The Carbonaro Effect,” is a magician and comedian who performs hidden-camera pranks on members of the public. Some of these pranks include making a car disappear to making crabs transform into kittens at a science lab.

Carbonaro performed over 200 shows since 2016 with his first theater tour “Michael Carbonaro Live!” where he brings a blend of comedy and illusions in front of his audiences.

The show will be coming to the Kodak Center on May 18, 2023. A presale started Thursday morning for the tickets. More information about tickets can be found on the venue’s website.