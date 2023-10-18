ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A performance in town this weekend is aiming to show you that “Magic Rocks.”

Leon Etienne is an illusionist and comedian, bringing the talents he has demonstrated on “America’s Got Talent” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” to the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.

With the show, he hopes to help the audience re-capture their child-like wonder surrounding magic, and maybe even inspire a few kids in attendance.

“I’m just a kid from the inner city of Utica,” Illusionist Leon Etienne said. “So, any kids listening, if it can happen for me, it can happen for you. We have a bunch of kids coming from the inner city of Rochester. And that’s all credit to our sponsors and the amazing people here at the Auditorium Theatre.”

Again, the show is this Saturday, October 21 at 3 p.m. at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre. Tickets are available right now, both online at RBTL’s website and in person at the box office.