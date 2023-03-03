LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — From small-town musician to living out big city dreams, we’re shining the spotlight on one man from Lyons who’s exceeding expectations.

Vaughn Faison grew up in the small town of Lyons. In school, he played the trumpet, and never really got into vocal performance until his senior year. He graduated, went to SUNY Fredonia, and finished his education with a master’s degree from University of North Texas.

Now, the singer-songwriter is able to say that he and his band, Kings Return, are Grammy nominated. It’s something Faison said came fast.

“Once you get a chance to kind of catch your breath, I think your life flashes before you,” Faison explained.

He could only explain it in one way:

“A lot of it is just…disbelief.”

From singing in the stairwell, to being featured on the big stage, Faison said it’s all very humbling nonetheless.

Just last week, Kings Return opened for longtime television host, Jay Leno. It’s something Vaughn said, came fast.

“It’s a very exciting life to live, but also a very humbling life to live,” Faison said. “We do everything from going to the Grammys, to performing in like a college’s cafeteria, or something like that, so It’s a wide range of things.”

Kings Return amassed quite the following on social media as well. On Instagram, the band has over 51,000 followers.

“We’ve had a few viral videos, that sort of thing. Most recently, our Gospel Medley.” Faison said, “It’s about seven minutes of, you know, Gospel songs from the 1800s through today.”

Stil, despite his ever-growing success, he was quick to remember his roots.

“I had so many friends from highschool, or just people that I’m acquainted with that reached out on the day of the Grammy’s, or that weekend, or even just a little bit after to say ‘hey I’m so proud of you..” He went on, “or just, ‘‘this is ‘such an awesome achievement, I hope you enjoy it…’so yeah that really means a lot to have that hometown support.”

Faison said he’s in the process of making music by himself, for his solo career.

Kings Return can be found on Instagram, @officialkingsreturn