Local couple featured on The Price is Right

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local couple will be making their TV debut on Monday.

The Walkers are from Webster and the two went to Los Angeles to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. While there, they made time to check out The Price is Right.

“The human interaction was the most fun part,” Ernie Walker said. “We met with people from all over the country connecting with other people who grew up watching the show it was just a fun experience just to be in the mix — even if we hadn’t been involved — just to be in the audience, full of energy.”

This was a special celebrity edition of the show and the two even met Ru Paul.

The episode will air Monday on CBS.