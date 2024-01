ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rock group Little River Band will be coming to Canandaigua this upcoming summer.

The group, known for songs such as “Reminiscing” and “Cool Change,” will take the stage at CMAC on August 9, 2024.

The concert will also include performances from country rock band Firefall and singer-guitarist John Ford Coley.

Tickets for the Little River Band will go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. More information and concerts can be found on CMAC’s website.