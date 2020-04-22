Live Now
Literary scholar Cheryl A. Wall dies at age 71

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Cheryl A. Wall, a longtime Rutgers University professor and prominent scholar of African American women writers who edited two Library of America volumes of Zora Neale Hurston’s work, has died at age 71.

Wall, who worked at the New Brunswick, New Jersey-campus and had been scheduled to retire from Rutgers in May, died April 4 from complications following an asthma attack. The university confirmed her death Wednesday.

In a statement, school president Robert Barchi said Wall was a “world-class intellect whose scholarship advanced the conversation about African American literature and whose teaching and guidance inspired her students to think in new ways.”

Wall championed diversity in the classroom and in the literary canon. Under her leadership at Rutgers, English majors were required to take a course in African American literature and she helped found the Crossroads Theatre Company, a prominent showcase for black plays. Besides the Hurston editions, her books included “Worrying the Line: Black Women Writers, Lineage, and Literary Tradition,” “Women of the Harlem Renaissance” and “On Freedom and the Will to Adorn: The Art of the African American Essay.”

Wall, a New York City native, studied as an undergraduate at Howard University and received a Ph.D from Harvard University. She is survived by her daughter, Camara Epps.

