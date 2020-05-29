1  of  74
Lincoln Center artistic director leaving during shutdown

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center is nearly deserted Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York, after nearly all of Lincoln Center’s performance spaces shuttered their doors following a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed the temporary ban amid a rise in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing on Aug. 1 after 27 years, leaving the performing arts center without a key leader while it remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lincoln Center’s constituent parts have been shut down since mid-March, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Lincoln Center Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center. The pandemic has caused tens of millions of dollars in operating losses.

The 67-year-old Moss oversees Lincoln Center’s Great Performers series, Mostly Mozart Festival, White Light Festival, American Songbook, Midsummer Night Swing and Lincoln Center Out of Doors. All programming has been canceled through August, and the fall season is in danger.

“I had begun to consider moving into a new chapter of my life prior to the pandemic. But the multi-year/multi-track cycle of programming never allowed time for a responsible departure and smooth transition,” Moss said in a statement Friday.

“Now that our current situation has put a pause on live programming, I feel I can step down. I am eager to make a new kind of contribution to the life and well-being of New York as we face very challenging times ahead.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

