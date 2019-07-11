‘Lettuce’ dance: Party in the Park returns with funky headliner

In this July 5, 2018 photo, Rochester-based Giant Panda Guerlla Dub Squad performs at Party in the Park at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After taking a week off for the July 4th holiday, the summer concert series Party in the Park returns Thursday at MLK Park in downtown Rochester.

The headliner is funk powerhouse Lettuce, who played Party in the Park back in 2016, and also at Anthology in January earlier this year.

Supporting acts include Rochester-based Medicinals, and Jack West — who recently performed at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

Similar to Party in the Park’s relocation of their event on June 20, organizers say they have booked nearby Anthology as a possible indoor venue should forecasted thunderstorms be too severe for the concerts to be held outdoors, but as of Thursday afternoon, Party in the Park officials say the event will be held as originally scheduled, outdoors at MLK Park.

Gates will open for Party in the Park’s happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Specials include $3 Genesee and Genesee Light drafts as well as $3 Sahlen’s hot dogs.

Set times for tonight are: