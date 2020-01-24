Lawsuit over popular ‘S-Town’ podcast headed to mediation

FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo, shows the grave of John B. McLemore in Green Pond, Ala., who is featured in the serialized podcast “S-Town.” WIAT-TV reported that lawyers for the estate of the key character in “S-Town,” John B. McLemore, and attorneys for the producer have selected a mediator to work on a settlement. Tom Woodall, a former justice on the Alabama Supreme Court, will handle the case, according to a court document filed Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

A lawsuit over the hit podcast “S-Town” is headed to mediation.

WIAT-TV reports that lawyers for the estate of the key character in “S-Town,” John B. McLemore, and attorneys for the producer have selected a mediator to work on a settlement.

“S-Town” was released in 2017 and has been downloaded more than 92 million times.

But McLemore’s estate sued in federal court in Alabama, where the story is based.

They contend the producers, Serial Productions and This American Life, didn’t have a legal right to make money off McLemore’s story.