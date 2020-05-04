1  of  76
Kingfish Ingram wins 5 Blues Music Awards in online show

FILE – In a Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Mavis Staples performs during the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Mavis Staples Mavis Staples won the vocalist award at the Blues Music Awards Sunday, May 3, 2020.
The awards show Sunday was moved online due to the coronanavirus outbreak. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram took home five Blues Music Awards in an online ceremony that featured appearances by Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray and other musicians.

The awards show Sunday was moved online due to the coronanavirus outbreak. The program included performances recorded by nominees at home and flashbacks from past shows, The Blues Foundation said in a news release.

Ingram won awards for best emerging artist album, best contemporary blues album, and album of the year. He also won two performer awards.

The show’s host, singer Shemekia Copeland, won in the contemporary blues female artist category.

Nick Moss and his band, featuring Dennis Gruenling, claimed three awards and songman Sugaray Rayford took home two, including the B.B. King entertainer of the year award.

Blues mainstay Bobby Rushwon the soul blues album category. Mavis Staples won the vocalist award.

Steve Miller, Steve Cropper, Dion, Steven Van Zandt, Charlie Musselwhite, Ruthie Foster, and Keb’ Mo’ also made appearances on the program.

The Blues Foundation is based in Memphis.

