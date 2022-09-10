ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Disability arts company Kinetic Light spent a short residence at the University of Rochester last week, performing for members of the university community.

The internationally-known ensemble works at an intersection of art, technology, design and dance. Led by disabled artists, the group focuses their work on looking at “disability aesthetics and disability culture,” and how a disability impacts artists in their fields.

“In our work disability is not a deficit, it is a powerful, intersectional creative force that is essential to our artistry,” their website reads. “Access is integral to our art and creative process.”

Their performance, Under Momentum, is a duet that celebrated continuous motion and speed — in other words, the joys of momentum.

The wheelchair-bound performers used ramps designed by artist and design researcher Sara Hendren.

Following the theme of the organization’s work, the group took lengths to ensure the performance was as accessible as possible. Access to the performance required a mask, proof of vaccination, and a COVID-19 rapid test upon entry. An ASL interpreter, audio description, accessible seating, stim kits, and a “tactile experience,” were all available.

The residency was funded in part through an ArtsConnect grant from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, the Schwartz Fund for the Humanities and Performing Arts, and additional supporters of the Institute for the Performing Arts.