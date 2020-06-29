1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand for $200M

Entertainment

by: JOSEPH PISANI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian

FILE – This Sept. 10, 2019, file photo shows Kim Kardashian arriving to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York. Kim Kardashian West is selling a stake in her beauty brand for $200 million, in a deal that values the TV reality star’s three-year-old business at $1 billion. The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20% stake in KKW Beauty. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is selling a stake in her beauty brand for $200 million, in a deal that values the TV reality star’s three-year-old business at $1 billion.

The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20% stake in KKW Beauty. Coty seems to be enamored with the Kardashians: Last year, it bought a 51% stake in the makeup line started by Kardashian West’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

“Kim is a true modern day global icon,” said Coty CEO Peter Harf, which is similar to what he said about Jenner in November.

Kardashian West, who stars on the long-running reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” founded KKW Beauty in 2017 and tapped into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell lip gloss, body foundation and perfume.

The 39-year-old will still promote KKW Beauty online and will help create new products.

Coty plans to expand the brand into more countries around the world and possibly into other categories, like skin creams and shampoos. It also hopes that the buzzy brand can help boost sales and connect with younger shoppers who spend a lot of time on social media.

Coty’s brands, including Max Factor makeup and Sally Hansen nail polish, can’t compete with KKW Beauty’s reach. Max Factor, for example, has 585,000 Instagram followers. KKW Beauty has 4.4 million.

Coty, which expects the deal to close next year, didn’t reveal any sales data for KKW Beauty. Shares of New York-based Coty rose more than 13% to close at $4.74 Monday.

It’s been a busy summer for Kardashian West’s family. On Friday, her husband Kanye West announced a deal to design fashions for the Gap under his Yeezy brand.

Follow Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

