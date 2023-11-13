ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Kevin James will be on stage at Del Lago Resort & Casino’s Vine Showroom on Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm.

This event is part of James’s Owl’s Don’t Walk comedy tour. The comedian is well known for his sitcom The King of Queens which ran for 9 seasons and earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy.

Since his sitcom success, James has produced, co-written, and starred in multiple comedy films. Most notably, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Grown Ups, Here Comes the Boom, and, most recently, Home Team on Netflix.

This event is for adults over the age of 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17. More information can be found here.