ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday was a special treat for fans of “The Office” at the Red Wings game.

Brian Baumgartner, also known as Kevin Malone from the hit TV show stopped by Innovative Field. He got to throw out the first pitch, and meet with fans.

News 8 got a chance to talk to him tonight and he had nothing but positive things to say about Rochester!

And, while he said earlier in the show that he’s never had a garbage plate before — a Rochester staple — he did tell us there is a plan in place to have one.

“I have a number of recommendations, and I will definitely get one before I leave,” Baumgartner said. “Although by the way I have to say when I was driving here. I did see there’s the town of Chili — which I did not know there is a town of Chili. So, when I leave here, I am going to pull over on the side. If you see me pull over on the side of the road, I am going to take a picture on the highway that says welcome to Chili town… or whatever.”