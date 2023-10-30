ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two big names in music will be coming to Rochester following the start of the new year, with tickets going on sale this week!

KC and the Sunshine Band will be coming to the Kodak Center to celebrate 2023 as their 50th anniversary. The band, known for hits such as “Boogie Shoes” and “That’s the Way,” will be performing their show on February 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Rochester will also be the first stop for John Mellencamp’s “Live and In Person 2024” tour. This is coming off of Mellencamp’s latest album “Orpheus Descending,” with the most popular hits from this album being “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland.” Mellencamp will be performing at the West Herr Auditorium Theater on March 8.

Tickets for both KC and the Sunshine Band and John Mellencamp will go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found on the Kodak Center’s website and John Mellencamp’s website.