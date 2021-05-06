Justin Bieber’s Buffalo tour date rescheduled for May 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Justin Bieber’s world tour has been rescheduled — the pop star is now scheduled to take the stage in Buffalo in May 2022, KeyBank Center announced Thursday.

Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” stop in Buffalo had initially been pushed back to July 2021. Now, fans will now have to wait until May 14, 2022, to catch the show.

Officials with the world tour say the tour was postponed until next year because of varying COVID-19 restrictions across the United States. The 2022 tour dates include seven new arena shows, totaling 52 tour dates.

Tickets for the rescheduled date will be honored and all previous ticketholders should receive an email with options for holders that can’t attend the new dates.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

