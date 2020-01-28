Justin Bieber to perform in Buffalo in August

Entertainment

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Justin Bieber is stopping in Buffalo during his tour this summer for his next album, “Changes.”

The show will be Monday, August 24 at Keybank Center with special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14, the same day as the release of “Changes.”

American Express Card Members can purchase the pre-sale tickets on Thursday, January 30 and a number of exclusive CIP packages will be available.

On Monday, February 3, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering “Changes” pre-sales and your pre-sales as well.

$1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

Tickets cannot be purchased at the Keybank Center box office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss