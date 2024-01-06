ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jurassic Quests’ interactive dinosaur experience is coming to Rochester in late February.

Children and families will be able to walk among dinosaurs at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center from February 23-25. This exhibit features creatures from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods which can be dated back 165 million years.

The public will have the opportunity to watch live dinosaur shows, ride the largest ridable dinosaurs, and participate in interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth! There is also a “Triceratots” soft play area for younger children.

This year’s newest attractions include “Raptor Run” races where kids get to race new animatronic Utahraptors and “Rope-a-Raptor,” where dinosaur wranglers help kids lasso stray dinosaurs to get them back to their pens.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Dinosaur rides and other activities require activity tickets that are available online. Children ages 2 and younger will have free entry.

Tickets can be purchased at this link here.