Jude Law among narrators of ‘Beedle the Bard’ audiobook

This image released by Audible shows “The Tales of Beedle the Bard” by J.K. Rowling. Audible and Pottermore Publishing are bringing the beloved Hogwarts Library book to audio for the first time, performed by an all-star cast of Potter acting alums. (Audible via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jude Law, Warwick Davis and Evanna Lynch are among the readers in an all-star recording of J.K. Rowling’s “The Tales of Beedle the Bard,” the first time her Harry Potter spinoff has been available as an audiobook.

Audible, the audiobook producer and distributor, announced Wednesday that “Beedle the Bard” will go on sale March 31. The audio release is a joint project between Audible and Rowling’s Pottermore. According to Audible, “at least 90 percent” of the proceeds going to Potter will be given to Lumos, the nonprofit founded by Rowling that helps children in orphanages worldwide find permanent homes.

Other readers include Noma Dumezweni, Jason Isaacs, Bonnie Wright and Sally Mortemore.

Audible is owned by Amazon.com