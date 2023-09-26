ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Journey is bringing its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour to Rochester next year, and Toto is coming along for the show.

Journey and Toto are scheduled to play the Blue Cross Arena on Thursday, February 22. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday.

Journey’s current lineup includes founder Neal Schon on guitar, Jonathan Cain on keyboards and backing vocals, Arnel Pineda singing lead vocals, Jason Derlatka on keyboards and vocals, Deen Castronovo on drums and vocals, and Todd Jensen on bass.

