Jonas Brothers to perform at Darien Lake in September

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jonas Brothers are coming to western New York later this year.
With special guest Kelsea Ballerini, The Remember This Tour will be at Darien Lake on September 25.
Tickets go on sale next Thursday, May 27.
