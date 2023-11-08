ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Guitarists Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and Eric Johnson will be coming to Rochester this upcoming Spring for their “Satch-Vai Tour.”

Satriani and Vai — also known as Satch and Vai — have frequently partnered together since their careers first became intertwined in the late 80s and early 90s. Throughout the 29 years of their careers, they have also partnered with a third guitarist.

This year, they are teaming up with Eric Johnson, known for hits such as “Cliffs of Dover” and “High Landons.”

Satch/Vai and Johnson will be performing at the Kodak Center on April 14 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17. The show begins at 7 p.m.