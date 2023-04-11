ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum announced that actress Jodie Foster will receive a George Eastman Award next month.

Foster, an Academy Award-winning actress known for starring in such films as “Taxi Driver” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” joins the list of film artists who have received the award, such as Michael Douglas, Michael Keaton, Martin Scorsese, and Julia Roberts.

Foster will be accepting the award in a ceremony on May 25 at the Dryden Theatre. Throughout the month of May, there will be screenings of Foster’s films leading up to the ceremony. Tickets of the film screenings will go on sale Tuesday morning. These films include:

The Accused (1988) — Friday, May 5

Taxi Driver (1976) — Saturday, May 6

Little Man Tate (1991) — Tuesday, May 9

Nell (1994) — Wednesday, May 10

The Mauritanian (2021) — Wednesday, May 17

Contact (1993) — Friday, May 19

Panic Room (2002) — Friday, May 26

Tickets for the benefit gala will go on sale for George Eastman Museum members on Tuesday, April 25. The public will be able to purchase the remaining tickets on May 2. More information can be found on the Eastman Museum’s website.