ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Academy Award-winning actress and soon-to-be recipient of the George Eastman Award Jodie Foster will be coming to Rochester to introduce a screening of “The Silence of the Lambs.”

The event is part of a series of screenings of Jodie Foster’s films that will be held at the George Eastman Museum’s Dryden Theatre throughout the month of May. These screenings all build up to the ceremony where Foster will receive the George Eastman Award.

For the screening of “The Silence of the Lambs,” Foster will discuss the movie before the audience and then introduce the film.

The picture, which nabbed five Academy Awards including “Best Picture,” tells the story of FBI trainee Clarice Starling (played by Foster) trying to catch a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. She seeks the help of serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter, played by Sir Anthony Hopkins.

The ceremony for Foster will be held the day after this screening and will include a compilation of highlights of her career and a conversation with Foster.

“The Silence of the Lambs” will be screened at the Dryden Theatre on Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information can be found on the Eastman Museum’s website.

