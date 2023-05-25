ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Award-winning actress and director Jodie Foster was in Rochester Wednesday night to introduce a screening of “The Silence of the Lambs” at the Dryden Theatre.

Foster took the stage before a sold-out crowd of 500 guests to introduce the film. She took part in a Q&A session with the museum’s Curator of Film Exhibitions Jared Case and shared many stories of the film’s production.

The screening of “The Silence of the Lambs” will be the second-to-last film in a series of Foster’s works that are being screened at the Dryden Theatre. Films such as “Taxi Driver” and “Contact” were shown throughout the month of May leading up to a ceremony where Foster will accept the George Eastman Award.

The last movie of Foster’s to be screened at the Dryden Theatre is 2002’s “Panic Room,” which will be held on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

After the screening, Foster will accept the award Thursday morning. The ceremony will celebrate her many performances and directorial works — and she will take part in a Q&A.