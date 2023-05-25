ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Actress Jodie Foster is in Rochester Thursday morning to accept the George Eastman Award at a ceremony at the Dryden Theatre.

The ceremony was first announced in April ahead of Foster’s films being screened at the Dryden Theatre throughout the month of May — Foster even introduced the screening of “The Silence of the Lambs” in person to a sold-out crowd.

The ceremony will show a montage of Foster’s work in film and a conversation between Foster and Jared Case, the museum’s curator of film exhibitions. Dr. Bruce Barnes, the Ron and Donna Fielding Director of the George Eastman Museum, will introduce the ceremony.

Guests attending the ceremony are expected to arrive at around 9:45. The conference will begin at 10 a.m., with Foster taking the stage at 10:05 a.m.

