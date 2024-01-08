ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some exciting shows are coming to del Lago Resort & Casino next Spring!

Comedian Jay Leno, rock band Loverboy, and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA will take the stage in their respective shows between March and April.

Leno, known as one of the former hosts of “The Tonight Show” and hosted “Jay Leno’s Garage” will be doing stand-up on Friday, March 22. The day after Leno’s show, Loverboy, known for “Working for the Weekend,” will take the stage performing hits from their multi-platinum career.

On April 18, an ABBA tribute show called “The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” will pay homage to the Swedish pop group by performing their hits such as “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen.”

On their respective dates, each show will perform at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday.