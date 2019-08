(WIVB) — Monday night, the Jeopardy! reign of James Holzhauer continues.

The 34-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas amassed a total of more than $1.6 million in winnings over the course of 22 games this year, and he hasn’t lost yet.

Following a two-week break from the show due to the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament, Holzhauer will compete once again in the May 20 episode of the show.

