ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The popular broadway presentation, ‘Hamilton’ is back in Rochester thanks to the Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL), and showings are set to start November 1 and running until November 13.

Nikisha Williams is playing the character, Eliza who is part of the ‘Schuyler Sisters’ and Alexander Hamilton’s wife. Williams explains the show is about the founding fathers but specifically Alexander Hamilton who was the first Secretary of Treasury.

“The show kind of details his life not only in helping with creating America but also his personal life and his wife and his personal relationships with the people around him and how he got to where he was today,” Williams said.

Williams said her character Eliza is more than just Hamilton’s wife, she has her own legacy that traditional history books don’t always account for.

“We are introduced to her as Eliza Schuyler, in the Schuyler sisters. And she meets Hamilton, they fall in love. And you know, her journey throughout the show is mostly not only just how she plays into Hamilton’s life, but also what legacy she wants to leave. And so I love the opportunity to be able to play her because she’s not one-dimensional. There’s a variety to her, there are layers to her. And so it’s really great to not only see her as just Alexander Hamilton’s wife, but as someone who’s created and done so much for America, and in her own right is someone to be celebrated,” Williams said.

The story ‘Hamilton’ retells the story of Alexander Hamilton in a way that accounts for all kinds of people, as Williams says, it redefined history. She says as a woman of color, being able to represent those who have long been underrepresented is an honor.

“It’s so empowering, especially because when I get a chance to look out into the audience and see little girls who look like me who are dressed up in Eliza costumes, it is absolutely so heartwarming. And it reminds me that this is something that is needed to have people of color on stage, so that other people of color watching can say, hey, if this person can do this, that I can do this, as well. And so the opportunity to play Eliza has really led me to not only find kind of my own strength, but to kind of be that beacon for other people who want to do the things that I’m doing who look just like me,” Williams said.

Williams said she hopes at the end of the performance, audience members walk away knowing that America is ever-changing.

“The diversity that they see on the stage is a representation of what is happening now and what will continue to be America. And even though, in history books, it might not be fully stated, but we’ve always been here as far as diversity within America. And I think that it’s a beautiful thing,” Williams said. “I think that people will kind of walk away with a sense of pride in seeing how America was created, but also mostly just seeing it through the eyes of how America is now.”

Tickets to Hamilton can be found at rbtl.org.