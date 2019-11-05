In ‘Doctor Sleep,’ a filmmaker reconciles ‘The Shining’ rift

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ewan McGregor in a scene from “Doctor Sleep.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen King has never been shy about expressing his disdain for Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of “The Shining,” but the author is praising the new film “Doctor Sleep” which draws heavily on Kubrick’s imagery.

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan is the one who convinced King to let him adapt his 2013 sequel “Doctor Sleep” and fuse it with Kubrick’s vision of the Overlook Hotel.

Flanagan pitched a scene that helps reconcile King’s criticism that the Kubrick film didn’t do justice to the Torrance family. And he says both King and the Kubrick Estate are happy with the result.

“Doctor Sleep,” which stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance, opens nationwide Thursday night.