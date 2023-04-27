HENRIETTA N.Y.(WROC) — Since 2008, the Rochester Institute of Technology opens its doors to tens of thousands of visitors to witness the school’s creativity and innovation.

Imagine RIT’s Director Ann Ielapi says events like this are a setup for future success.

“Imagine RIT is an awesome opportunity for our students. Not only do they get to demonstrate and showcase what it is that they’ve worked on all year, but it also opens up opportunities for them, and often what they showcase here they go on to start entrepreneurships in or career fields and careers come out of these projects and these solutions are helping impact the world,” says Ielapi.

One of the groups in attendance is the Gamification of NASA Balance Training. Their project is to make sure astronauts maintain their balance during space flight in preparation to return to Earth. Team Lead Jordan Cincotti shares what sparked this idea.

“So we took inspiration for current devices, use it for the elderly and the ill and we crank that up to 11 and we incorporate a VR and embed a more intense motion tracking software and that’s how we came up with the project,” says Cincotti.

Other projects showcase a human hamster wheel, digital quilting, a robotic dog, and theme park enthusiasts. There’s no registration or ticket purchase required — It’s free and open to the public, rain or shine, and runs from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday.

Parking on the RIT campus is first come first served and is located at the Gordon Field house.