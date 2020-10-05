How to watch Chiefs vs. Patriots Monday on WROC, programming changes for CBS

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots sacks Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to COVID-19 postponements Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play on Monday, October 5.

In the Rochester region, the game will be broadcast on WROC-TV beginning at 7 p.m. EDT.

The game will cause some programming changes to the normal CBS lineup:

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. — NFL: New England at Kansas City

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. —Big Brother

11 p.m. 11:35 p.m. — News 8 at 11

1:37 a.m. – 2:07 a.m. — Wheel of Fortune

2:37 a.m. – 3:07 a.m. — Jeopardy!

These times are subject to change depending on the timing of the NFL game.