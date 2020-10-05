How to watch Chiefs vs. Patriots Monday on WROC, programming changes for CBS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to COVID-19 postponements Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play on Monday, October 5.
In the Rochester region, the game will be broadcast on WROC-TV beginning at 7 p.m. EDT.
MORE | Source: Pats-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans
The game will cause some programming changes to the normal CBS lineup:
- 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. — NFL: New England at Kansas City
- 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. —Big Brother
- 11 p.m. 11:35 p.m. — News 8 at 11
- 1:37 a.m. – 2:07 a.m. — Wheel of Fortune
- 2:37 a.m. – 3:07 a.m. — Jeopardy!
These times are subject to change depending on the timing of the NFL game.