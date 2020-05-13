1  of  76
Closings
Hillary Clinton pays tribute to late CEO of Simon & Schuster

Carolyn Reidy

FILE – This May 22, 2018 file photo shows Simon & Schuster president Carolyn Reidy at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Reidy died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. She was 71. Her death was announced by company executive Dennis Eulau. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton is mourning the death of Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy, whose publishing house has been working with Clinton since she was first lady in the 1990s.

“Carolyn was the best of the best,” Clinton said in an email statement Wednesday to The Associated Press. “She brought compassion, grit and creativity to every project she touched. She was always invaluable on the many projects we worked on together over the years, and a wonderful person to her core. She will be missed.”

Clinton’s books with Simon & Schuster include the best-selling memoirs “Living History” and “What Happened.” Last fall, she and daughter Chelsea Clinton collaborated on “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

Reidy died of a heart attack Tuesday at age 71. Stephen King, Bob Woodward and Rachel Kushner were among the authors offering tributes.

