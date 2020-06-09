1  of  2
Hay and Guadalajara book events honored with Asturias awards

MADRID (AP) — The Hay Festival of Literature and Arts and the Guadalajara International Book Fair will be sharing this year’s Princess of Asturias Awards of Communication and Humanities, the foundation named after the heir to the Spanish throne announced Tuesday.

From their respective bases in the Welsh town of Hay-on-Wye and the Mexican city, both festivals “encourage the habit of reading” and “strengthen the publishing industry,” the jury of the prestigious awards said in a statement.

The Guadalajara book fair, launched in 1987, is the world’s most important annual event in the Spanish-speaking publishing world. The Hay Festival, first held in 1988, has expanded from its birthplace of 1,800 residents to hold several literary events on three continents.

The award of 50,000 euros ($56,400) is the one of eight prizes handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor. They recognize achievements in the arts, social sciences, sports and other disciplines.

The award ceremony usually takes place in October in the northern city of Oviedo.

