ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Basketball fans should get excited — because the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Rochester this upcoming February!

The Globetrotters will be bringing their trick shots, skills, and comedy to the Blue Cross Arena to play against their rivals — the Washington Generals. Fans might even be able to be a part of the Halftime Skills Showcase.

This announcement comes as the Globetrotters announce their 2024 World Tour, which will give fans the chance to be engaged before, after, and during the game! The Globetrotters have been dribbling and dunking their way across the world for over 90 years.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 25 at 10 a.m. and the game will be held on Saturday, February 3. More information can be found on the Globetrotters’ website.