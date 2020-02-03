‘Hamilton’ movie starring original cast coming to theaters October 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — No need to worry about throwing away your shot, 11-time-Tony Award, Grammy Award, Olivier Award, and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical “Hamilton” is coming to a theater near you in October 2021. Even better, the full original cast is on-board to reprise their roles.

Disney and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda made the announcement Monday morning. Hamilton Producers Jeffrey Seller, Thomas Kail (who will also direct), and Miranda will partner with The Walt Disney Company on the film. It is scheduled for release on October 15, 2021.

The original Broadway cast returning for the movie includes Miranda in the title role as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Anthony Ramos.

Rather than giving the musical the full Hollywood treatment, the “Hamilton” movie was filmed onstage in front of an audience at the Richard Rogers Theater in June 2016 using a special method the press release refers to as “live capture”.

“I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater,” said Miranda. “We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”