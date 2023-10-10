ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Halloween is approaching. And with the cold and gloomy weather upon us, it might be a good week to wrap up your costume, party and trick or treat planning.

Just for fun, we checked in with Google to see which search terms are trending in the Rochester region over the past month, and found a few amusing responses.

The top few overall search terms are fairly straightforward:

Halloween

Halloween Costume

Spirit Halloween

Halloween – Film franchise (various listings)

On the costume front, Google identified “couples Halloween costumes” as a rising trend.

But then we flipped to the trending topics, those rising in popularity in recent searches, and got a somewhat fresh batch of ideas:

Haunted House

Wallpaper (for computer)

Snack

Funny (memes, costumes, videos)

Michael Myers (Halloween movies)

Candy

Coloring pages

Inflatable

Those interested in the October 31 and fright night activities is trending highest amongst our (mostly) rural neighbors:

Clyde

Dundee

Caledonia

Marion

Greece

Like anything, what people are searching for will ebb and flow. We’ll check back in a couple weeks and see what folks are looking for when it gets closer to crunch time!